AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AT&T were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,087,000 after acquiring an additional 223,926 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.6% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

