aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.