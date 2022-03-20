Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Griffin Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,340. Autodesk has a one year low of $186.29 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.40 and a 200 day moving average of $267.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

