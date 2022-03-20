Autonio Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $140,943.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $140,943.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.95 or 0.06900116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.83 or 0.99761931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00040979 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

