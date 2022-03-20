AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 22.78.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded down 0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 8.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,973. AvidXchange has a one year low of 6.50 and a one year high of 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.94.

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.