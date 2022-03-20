Aviva (LON:AV) Given New GBX 520 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 530 ($6.89) to GBX 520 ($6.76) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.09) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.63) to GBX 530 ($6.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 504.67 ($6.56).

Get Aviva alerts:

AV opened at GBX 422.40 ($5.49) on Wednesday. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 448.80 ($5.84). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 427.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 410.90. The firm has a market cap of £15.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.30) per share. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($8,802.56). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.94) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($651,969.31).

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.