Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.60.

ACLS stock opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $81.31.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 103,740.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

