Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target Cut to $13.30

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.50 to $13.30 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AYRWF. decreased their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

AYRWF stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $36.02.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.57. Research analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.