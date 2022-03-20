B. Riley Lowers Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Price Target to $11.00

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 175.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

AVGR stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 20.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

