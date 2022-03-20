B. Riley Lowers Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Price Target to $11.00

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 175.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
AVGR stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.
About Avinger (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.