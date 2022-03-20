Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.61% of Stratasys worth $22,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 35.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after buying an additional 615,791 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after buying an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,190,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 67,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,073,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 23.1% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

SSYS stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.25. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

