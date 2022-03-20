Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.56% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $53,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 993.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 210,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,895 shares of company stock worth $1,052,373 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $115.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

