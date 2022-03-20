Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,545 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.83% of JFrog worth $50,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth $60,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JFrog by 964.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FROG opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $54.05.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FROG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $1,554,390. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

