Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Shares of BCPC opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem has a twelve month low of $119.37 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average of $151.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

