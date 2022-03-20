Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 39.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

