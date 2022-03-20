Bangor Savings Bank Has $506,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 174.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.