Bangor Savings Bank Has $974,000 Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

GVI opened at $109.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.39.

