Bank of America Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $206.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.41.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.10. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $135.13 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 47.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 12.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 30.7% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.