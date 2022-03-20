Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,308,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,360,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

