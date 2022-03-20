Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

