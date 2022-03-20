Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.05. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,462,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,894 shares of company stock worth $2,610,509. 55.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank7 by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank7 by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank7 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

