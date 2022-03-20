Barclays Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $131.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $99.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

