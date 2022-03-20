Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $205.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCS. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barclays by 81.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 909,968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

