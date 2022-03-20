Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($121.98) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €105.33 ($115.75).

Shares of BMW opened at €75.90 ($83.41) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($110.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €88.67 and a 200-day moving average of €87.46.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

