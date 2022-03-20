Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,084 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $77.52. 2,012,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,361. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.