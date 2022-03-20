Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $95.59. 7,148,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,817,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.