Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 1,375,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,185. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $49.48 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

