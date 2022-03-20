Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,019 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 179.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 441.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,062. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

