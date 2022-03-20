Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,816 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NULV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,041 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32.

