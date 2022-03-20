Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,065,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,165,000 after acquiring an additional 232,030 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $262.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

