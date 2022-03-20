Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.5% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $131.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average is $154.62. The stock has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

