Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.54 million and approximately $16.91 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

