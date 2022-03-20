Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $204,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $81.27 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

