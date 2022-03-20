Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 2,157 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Progress Software by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Progress Software by 141.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

PRGS stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

