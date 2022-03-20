Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of BLPH stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
