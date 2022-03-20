Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

