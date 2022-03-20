BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Lowered to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $941.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 258,325 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after acquiring an additional 842,747 shares during the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

