Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 2,421 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 37.4% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.