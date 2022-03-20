Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires Shares of 665 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $281.16 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

