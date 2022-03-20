Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $280,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

