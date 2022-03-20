Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Increases Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 230,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,067.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

IDV opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.