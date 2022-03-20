Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $281.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

