Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Makes New $378,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

