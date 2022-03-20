Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

