Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 383,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, blooom inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

