Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 52,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 888,574 shares.The stock last traded at $39.26 and had previously closed at $37.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 146.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

