Beyond Finance Price Reaches $1.59 on Top Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.20 or 0.06895251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,472.52 or 1.00050355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040908 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.