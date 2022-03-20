BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHP. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.61) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,163.53.

BHP stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

