BinaryX (BNX) Trading 27.5% Higher This Week

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $101.40 million and approximately $123.43 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $50.13 or 0.00121192 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007506 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.83 or 0.00287294 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

