BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.60 Million

Equities analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $44.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $41.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $194.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.70 million to $207.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $235.04 million, with estimates ranging from $216.57 million to $261.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 21.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDSI stock remained flat at $$5.58 during trading on Tuesday. 7,809,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $576.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

