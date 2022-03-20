Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.23. 38,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,096,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.47 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
