Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.23. 38,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,096,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.47 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 402.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

