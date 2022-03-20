Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,482.47

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,482.47 ($45.29) and traded as low as GBX 3,320 ($43.17). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,320 ($43.17), with a volume of 6,308 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £172.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,477.56.
About Bioventix (LON:BVXP)
